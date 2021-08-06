Unicly Genesis Collection Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market cap of $108,665.11 and $671.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00121029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00146277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,640.98 or 1.00266144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.94 or 0.00811102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

