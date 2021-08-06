Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the first quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774 in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UFI stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a market cap of $435.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. Analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

