UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of UniFirst worth $23,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,198,000 after acquiring an additional 97,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,118 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 608,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 450,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $214.25 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $160.70 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.99.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

