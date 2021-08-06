United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.
Shares of UNC traded up C$0.88 on Friday, reaching C$108.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218. United Co.s has a twelve month low of C$91.50 and a twelve month high of C$112.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$108.94.
United Co.s Company Profile
