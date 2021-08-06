United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of UNC traded up C$0.88 on Friday, reaching C$108.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218. United Co.s has a twelve month low of C$91.50 and a twelve month high of C$112.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$108.94.

United Co.s Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

