United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UTDI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. United Internet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.26 ($49.72).

UTDI traded up €0.99 ($1.16) on Thursday, hitting €35.22 ($41.44). 308,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €34.47. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a fifty-two week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

