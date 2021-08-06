Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Uniti Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.610-$1.650 EPS.

Shares of UNIT stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,679,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,323. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.99. Uniti Group has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

