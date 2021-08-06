Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) CAO Janice Bolomey Sells 11,000 Shares

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $246,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,784.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Janice Bolomey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of Unity Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $233.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

