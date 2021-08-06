Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $797.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 33.46%. Research analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $71,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,846,000 after buying an additional 199,843 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,922,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after buying an additional 68,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 36,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

