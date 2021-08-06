Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UPLD. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.43. The company had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,358. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,192,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

