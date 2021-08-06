Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,446,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,822. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $191.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,768,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

