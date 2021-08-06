Urus Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Urus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can currently be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00055551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.74 or 0.00867554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00096672 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

