Usca Ria LLC Grows Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. reduced their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.18.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.34. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.