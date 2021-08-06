Usca Ria LLC Has $26.34 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,091,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 1.6% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $26,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after purchasing an additional 715,568 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,006,000 after purchasing an additional 356,521 shares during the period. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

EPD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. 82,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,941,035. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.