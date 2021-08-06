Usca Ria LLC Purchases 8,210 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.7% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 52.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 332,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after acquiring an additional 45,765 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.0% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.80. 371,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,485,180. The company has a market capitalization of $244.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

