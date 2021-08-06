Usca Ria LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,092 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Target by 619.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Target by 3,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after acquiring an additional 727,118 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $195,707,000 after acquiring an additional 720,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,808. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.47.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.09. 38,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,575. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $128.13 and a 52-week high of $263.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.