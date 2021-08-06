Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 12,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 67,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY)

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

