V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 209.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $295.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $216.42 and a one year high of $298.99.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

In related news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

