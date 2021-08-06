V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 52.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 146,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,300,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 587,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.09.

