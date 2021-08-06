V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $997,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,582,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,628 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO opened at $303.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $210.02 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.