V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $243.16 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $242.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

