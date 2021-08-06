V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,290,754. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $647.84 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.98.

TSLA stock opened at $714.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $648.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.21, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

