VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 120,128 shares.The stock last traded at $52.04 and had previously closed at $52.09.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 145,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

