VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.99

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.99 and last traded at $43.47, with a volume of 245370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 49,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

