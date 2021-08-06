Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys 4,439 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 21,838 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 1,014.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 81,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

PSEC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. 21,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,753. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.95. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.51.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.86 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

