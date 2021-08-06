Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 22.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 87,025 shares during the quarter. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust comprises about 0.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 55.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 20.8% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 504,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GGN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,447. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.