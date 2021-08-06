Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,003 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 3.1% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 68.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA traded down $12.52 on Friday, hitting $702.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,395,516. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $648.17. The stock has a market cap of $695.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.98.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,290,754 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

