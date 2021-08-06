Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.24. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $107.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

