Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 1,365 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 1.3% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.75. 593,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,793,799. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.57. The stock has a market cap of $93.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,488,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

