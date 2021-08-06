Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 648 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.49 on Friday, hitting $439.70. The stock had a trading volume of 76,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,632. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $443.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

