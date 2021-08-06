Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 840 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.82. The stock had a trading volume of 44,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,774. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $198.37 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.26. The company has a market capitalization of $175.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

