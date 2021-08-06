Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 250.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,420 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $69.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

