Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 52,684 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $3,693,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,897 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 457,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 174,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 321,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after acquiring an additional 133,830 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.41 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $52.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

