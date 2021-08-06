Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $96 million-$98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.67 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.050 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.02. 798,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,841. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,503.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.