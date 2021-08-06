Vasta Platform (VSTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vasta Platform to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vasta Platform stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $571.95 million and a PE ratio of -62.64.

VSTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

