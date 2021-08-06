Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 4,129.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VGR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Vector Group stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.91%.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

