Veil (VEIL) Reaches One Day Volume of $307.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $307.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

