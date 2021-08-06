Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.81, RTT News reports. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.740 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.70-$0.74 EPS.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,507,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

