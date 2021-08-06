VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives $1.98 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.98.

VEON has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get VEON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79. VEON has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VEON by 1,735.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in VEON by 48.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VEON by 63.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in VEON by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of VEON by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.