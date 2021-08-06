Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Shares Gap Down to $40.15

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.15, but opened at $38.71. Veoneer shares last traded at $38.59, with a volume of 7,550 shares traded.

VNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Get Veoneer alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.60.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after buying an additional 158,880 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter valued at $46,932,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at $27,744,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Veoneer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veoneer by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.