Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 4,203 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SID. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 41,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after buying an additional 3,517,018 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth $1,289,000. 2.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.88. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

