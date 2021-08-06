Veracity Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 13,429 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 602,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBD. Citigroup downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of CBD opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.31. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

