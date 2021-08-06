VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.462 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.
VEREIT has decreased its dividend payment by 30.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE VER traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,896. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.96. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.
About VEREIT
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.
