VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.462 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

VEREIT has decreased its dividend payment by 30.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE VER traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,896. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.96. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VEREIT will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

