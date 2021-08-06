VeriCoin (VRC) Hits Market Cap of $1.98 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $164.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0583 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,617.61 or 0.99966314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00031907 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00070351 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000812 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010945 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,907,365 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

