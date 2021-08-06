Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

VET has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.07. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 3.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $17,548,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 76.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 801,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 1,309,689 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 104.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 746,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

