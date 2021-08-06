Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s stock price rose 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.43 and last traded at $66.60. Approximately 3,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 404,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.74.

VERV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERV. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,040,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

