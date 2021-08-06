ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,582,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,203,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.96. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

