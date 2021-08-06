Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Victoria Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 634.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.93. The firm has a market cap of £9.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. Victoria Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.15 ($0.11).

Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

