Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on CYBBF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

