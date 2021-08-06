Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of VIRT opened at $25.83 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

