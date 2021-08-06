Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 41,336 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $5,048,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $14,144,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VST. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.